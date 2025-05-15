Lake Area Fire Districts Warning About New and Dangerous Trend Popping Up on Social Media

Lake area fire districts are putting parents and guardians on alert after a dangerous new trend has popped up and is circulating on social media involving catching laptops on fire.

Osage Beach Chief Paul Berardi says the main issue is lithium-ion burning batteries release highly toxic gases that can cause severe respiratory problems, chemical exposure and long-term health effects for anyone nearby.

Parents and guardians are being urged to talk with their kids and teenagers to let them know that the trend is not just dangerous and reckless but can endanger others with lifelong consequences.

A video showing the dangers of lithium ion fires can be seen on the KRMS news site and the Osage Beach Fire District’s social media page.