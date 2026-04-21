One Dead, Two Lake Area Residents Injured in Hwy. 54 Accident in Cole County

A Jefferson City man is dead and two lake area residents are injured in a two-vehicle accident around 3:15 Monday afternoon on U.S. 54 at Brown Road in Cole County.

The highway patrol says it happened as the 77-year-old man failed to stop for a stop sign striking the side of an eastbound vehicle driven by a 20-year-old woman from Macks Creek.

The Jefferson City man was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Macks Creek woman and her passenger, a 20-year-old man from Lake Ozark, both suffered minor injuries and were taken to Lake Regional Hospital.