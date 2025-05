Some motorists are caught off-guard on Wednesday when they pulled up to cross Bagnell Dam and, instead, encountered a road closed sign and had to turn around.

Apparently there wasn’t much notice that could be found although a social media group did indicate a notice had been posted on Tuesday.

As for the closing, Ameren says it was just a one-day deal for a routine survey and inspection of the dam.

The dam was re-opened to traffic by the time school let out.