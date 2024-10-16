Lake Area High School Football Rankings Out With 2 Teams In The Top 10

Thu. Oct 17th, 2024
Well, School of the Osage is finally moved into the Class 4 state football rankings, right at #10 after last week’s dominating victory over Boonville
The Indians are 6 and one on the year.
They’re only defeat to top ranked Blair Oaks and Camdenton’s opponent Friday night, Capital City.
They are just outside of the Class 5 top 10 Receiving votes would be at #11
Warsaw, they are almost #1…ranking at #2 just under Valle Catholic in Class 2. They are 7-0 on the season so far.
Here’s a look at all the class rankings for the lake area districts….
Class 1:
Tipton is at #3, Lincoln is at #23 and Cole Camp is at # 36
Class 2:
Warsaw is # 2
Class 3:
Eldon is at # 31 and Versailles is at # 46
Class 4:
School of the Osage is at #10
Class 5:
Lebanon is at #18 and Camdenton is at # 19
Class 6:
Waynesville is at #38