Lake Area High School Football Rankings Out With 2 Teams In The Top 10

Well, School of the Osage is finally moved into the Class 4 state football rankings, right at #10 after last week’s dominating victory over Boonville

The Indians are 6 and one on the year.

They’re only defeat to top ranked Blair Oaks and Camdenton’s opponent Friday night, Capital City.

They are just outside of the Class 5 top 10 Receiving votes would be at #11

Warsaw, they are almost #1…ranking at #2 just under Valle Catholic in Class 2. They are 7-0 on the season so far.

Here’s a look at all the class rankings for the lake area districts….

Class 1:

Tipton is at #3, Lincoln is at #23 and Cole Camp is at # 36

Class 2:

Warsaw is # 2

Class 3:

Eldon is at # 31 and Versailles is at # 46

Class 4:

School of the Osage is at #10

Class 5:

Lebanon is at #18 and Camdenton is at # 19

Class 6:

Waynesville is at #38