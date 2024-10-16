Rawlings Golden Glove Finalists & Mizzou Injuries Top The Sports Report For Tuesday

The finalists have been announced for the Rawlings Gold Gloves in Major League Baseball.

How about four Kansas City Royals……a couple of starting pitchers, Cole Reagans and Seth Lugo, shortstop Bobby Witt junior and catcher Freddie Fermin.

The Cardinals also have a few finalists, Brendan Donovan at the utility position, Nolan Arenado, multiple time winner at third base, a finalist once again and maybe somebody that’s got a shot to win it at shortstop…..Rookie Mason Win.

Some not so good news for Mizzou on the injury front.

Two defensive players now out for the year, defensive end Joe Moore and linebacker Khalil Jacobs.

Mizzou plays Auburn on Saturday