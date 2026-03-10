Lake of the Ozarks Entertainment District Bill Passes Out of House and to the Senate

A House Bill seeking to create a Lake of the Ozarks Entertainment District in Osage Beach has been passed out of the House and already read at least once in the State Senate.

Sponsored by the 123rd District’s Jeff Vernetti, the bill would allow for a district to be approved by the city which contains a combination of entertainment venues, bars, nightclubs, restaurants and other licensed establishments and common areas.

Patrons in the entertainment district would be able to carry open liquor from one establishment to another within the district which would also require beverages to be served in containers identifying the businesses. Those businesses would also be responsible for alcohol violations that occur on the premises including portable bars and common areas.

Hours for liquor sales within the entertainment district would include until 1:30am Mondays through Saturdays and 6-am on Sundays until 1:30am on Mondays.