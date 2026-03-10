Significant Damage After Richland House Fire

Significant damage is reported after a house fire in the Richland area just inside the Pulaski County limits.

The Tri-County Fire District says upon arrival just after 8:00 Monday night to the 35,000 block of Lotus Lane heavy smoke and fire were already coming from the roof.

It took about an hour to bring the blaze under control and there were no injuries or a cause reported.

Assisting at the scene were personnel from the Hazelgreen and Waynesville Rural fire districts along with Pulaski County Ambulance and Richland Police. Laclede Electric was also called upon to shut off power to the house.