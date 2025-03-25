Lake of the Ozarks Motorcycle Club Member, Two Others, Arrested in Pettis County

Three people, including the identified president of the Galloping Goose Motorcycle Club at Lake of the Ozarks, face drug and gun charges in Pettis County.

A probable cause statement indicates that deputies from the sheriff’s office and members of the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force searched a home late last Friday night in the 2800 block of Highway TT in Sedalia area. Inside they discovered several items including baggies containing methamphetamine, paraphernalia, firearms, cash and Galloping Goose items.

Taken into custody were Charles Monteer, Arica Packard and Dennis Dotson.

Monteer is charged with participating in criminal street gang activities, trafficking drugs, delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, tampering with evidence and interfering with legal process.

Packard is charged with being an accessory of possession of a controlled substance. And Dotson is charged with delivery and possession of a controlled substance.

All three were being held in the Pettis County Jail.