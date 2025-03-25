Morgan County FAST Identifies ‘Most Wanted’

Morgan County authorities are turning to the public for information about four individuals identified on the Fugitive Apprehension Security Team’s “Most Wanted” list.

Jessie Wyatt is wanted for failure to appear on a drug charge and for failure to register a motor vehicle.

James Lynch is wanted for felony larceny.

Jessica Cagle is wanted for a probation violation on charges of possession and endangering the welfare of a child.

And Joshua Richards is wanted for failure to appear on domestic assault, resisting arrest and endangering charges.

Anyone with information about the four “most wanted” is encouraged to contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (573-378-5481, Ext. 2).