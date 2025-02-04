Lake Ozark Cub Scout Pack-21 Hosts Area First Responders for PinewoodDerby

The need for speed took on a new meaning over the weekend with some lake area first responder agencies hitting the track against each other and the Cub Scouts from Pack-21.

It was Pinewood Derby time.

And when the final race came to an end, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office wasn’t able to claim any victories over the scouts but did do some bragging about placing second to the Miller County Sheriff’s Office AND beating out the firefighters in the first responder category.

The annual derby, once again, was held at the Lake Ozark Christian Church.