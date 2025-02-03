Today is just like any other day for most. But for hundreds and thousands of others here in the lake area and across the country, it has special significance…National Missing Persons Day.

According to the highway patrol’s Missing Persons Clearinghouse, there are 23 reported missing persons in the lake area…seven each from Miller and Benton counties, five from Morgan County and now, with the recent discovery of Donnie Erwin’s remains, there are still officially three missing persons from Camden County.

Statewide, the current figure sits at 653 missing adults and 559 missing children and juveniles. National figures, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons database, indicate that more than 600,000 people go missing every year.