Lake Ozark Curfew Ordinance Fails to Advance (At Least For Now)

Lake Ozark City Hall accommodated a larger-than-usual cr0wd of business owners and residents for what was expected to be final passage of a proposed curfew ordinance.

Before the meeting even began, the ordinance that was to be voted on was amended changing the proposed curfew starting time from 10:00 P.M. to 10:30 P.M.

Several people spoke during public comments about what kind of effects the ordinance would have on some businesses as well as police manpower asking for the curfew, if approved, to have an 11:00 P.M. starting time instead.

The discussion ended with the board declining to vote on the issue until the ordinance could be fine-tuned more.

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The curfew was being proposed strictly for the strip and not citywide.

The ordinance could be back on the agenda for the board’s next meeting which is set for August 11th.