Mizzou Represented Well At SEC Media Days

Well, with SEC media days now in the rearview mirror, Mizzou football well represented at least a couple of spots on the first team pre season offense.

No surprise here at running back Ahmad Hardy.

He’s joined by another former Tiger down at Ole Miss.

Then on the offensive line, Caden Green, who moved on to tackle last year is pre season first team as well.

No representation for the Tigers on the defense.

That is certainly going to be an area of concern for Mizzou this upcoming season.

The full non conference schedule for Mizzou basketball dropped yesterday and the Tigers will open the season at home Tuesday, November 3rd against Cleveland State.

Later that week….It’s a Friday night, November the 6th, Mizzou plays the Slew Billikens at Enterprise Center in Saint Louis, another regional matchup Monday, November 9th against SIU Edwardsville, and then the big one Sunday November 15th.

Legends Classic up in Chicago against Marquette.

Schedule lightens up after that, and there’s a good reason.

Alcorn State, Lemoyne and Evansville, AR Pine Bluff and then five straight really tough opponents, Pitt, Kansas, Nebraska, Indiana and then Illinois before one more tune up in front of conference play.