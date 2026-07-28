MODOT Continues Working ON Striping And Other Projects In The Lake Area

Local projects continue for the Department of Transportation across parts of the lake area.

Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger says the main work along Route KK has been finished with some finishing touches still to go.

“And the even better news is we anticipate the subcontractor to do the rumble strips and striping on KK and 242 starting later this week. So bear with us, especially 242. The stripes should be painted later this week. Significantly better condition out there heading towards Lake Ozark.”

Roeger says that outside the roadwork, ongoing mowing operations continue as the weather allows.