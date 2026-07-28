LOTO Condominium Summit In The Works

With many of the same operating challenges shared by condos across the lake area, the call is going out for condo associations to get together for what’s being called the first Lake of the Ozarks Condominium Leadership Summit.

The summit is being organized by Roger Kurtz, a board member for the Shores of Camelot Condominium Owners Association, who says there’s no cost to attend the summit which will focus on several issues including practical solutions for rising insurance premiums, finding qualified vendors, maintaining aging infrastructure and improving dock management.

The summit is tentatively planned for sometime this fall with a specific date pending response to the event.

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First Lake of the Ozarks Condominium Leadership Summit Planned for This Fall

An effort is underway to organize the first Lake of the Ozarks Condominium Leadership Summit, bringing together condominium association leaders from throughout the Lake of the Ozarks to discuss common challenges, exchange successful ideas, and strengthen communication among lake communities. The summit is tentatively planned for this fall, with the date and location to be determined based on the level of interest and participation.

The initiative is being organized by Roger Kurtz, a board member of the Shores of Camelot Condominium Owners Association and former Executive Director of the Missouri Association of School Administrators, where he worked with school leaders throughout Missouri to address common challenges through collaboration and professional networking.

“I’ve seen firsthand the value of bringing people together to solve common problems,” Kurtz said. “Condominium associations throughout the Lake area are facing many of the same challenges. By sharing ideas and experiences, we can learn from one another and identify practical solutions for rising insurance premiums, finding qualified vendors, maintaining aging infrastructure, improving dock management, strengthening reserve planning, and addressing other issues that affect nearly every association.”

With operating costs continuing to rise and many condominium communities facing significant maintenance and capital improvement projects, collaboration among association leaders has never been more important. Sharing successful practices, trusted vendors, and proven management approaches can help boards make better-informed decisions while potentially saving both time and money.

Kurtz said one of the biggest obstacles has been identifying current association leaders.

“There is no central directory of condominium association board members serving the Lake of the Ozarks,” he said. “Many associations are represented by property management companies, making it difficult to identify current volunteer board leaders. Board membership also changes frequently, so contact information can quickly become outdated.”

Association presidents, board members, and other condominium leaders who are interested in participating are encouraged to register using the online registration form at:

https://tinyurl.com/CondoLeadersLOZ

Registration is free, and all contact information will remain confidential and will be used only for planning purposes. Kurtz hopes to identify representatives from at least 30 condominium associations to participate in the inaugural Lake of the Ozarks Condominium Leadership Summit this fall.

Rather than establishing a predetermined agenda, participants will help develop the meeting topics to ensure discussions focus on the issues that matter most to condominium associations throughout the Lake area.

“This summit is intended to start a conversation among condominium association leaders at the Lake,” Kurtz said. “Whether it becomes an ongoing network, an annual conference, or a more formal organization will be up to the participants. The important first step is getting together, learning from one another, and exploring ways to work together to address the challenges facing condominium associations.”

For additional information or to register, visit:

https://tinyurl.com/CondoLeadersLOZ