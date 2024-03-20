Lake Ozark Mayor Asking for Board Support After Ethics Violation

The mayor of Lake Ozark is asking the current board of aldermen for support in putting to rest a reported ethics violation filed a couple years ago.

At issue was Mayor Dennis Newberry posting candidate endorsements on social media that appeared on modified city letterhead…an action Newberry says was not addressed in the city’s code book.

NEWS-03-20-2024 NEWBERRY ETHICS-1

The board of aldermen, at its next meeting on the 26th, will consider individually signing off on a letter of support

about several extenuating circumstances at the time pointed out by Newberry.

NEWS-03-20-2024 NEWBERRY ETHICS-2

The letter of support will then be submitted by Newberry with a $100 fine and paperwork to be returned to the Missouri Ethics Commission. The commission declined to confirm any details of its action when contacted by KRMS News.