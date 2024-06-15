Lake Regional Looking For Public Comments On Area’s Greatest Health Needs

The lake area’s largest employer is turning to the public for comments on what are the greatest health needs and issues facing the lake area community.

Lake Regional Health System is conducting its Community Health Needs Assessment Survey to help determine the needs of residents in Camden, Miller, Morgan and Laclede counties.

As a nonprofit hospital, conducting the comprehensive survey is mandatory every three years under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.

Past surveys and the current survey are available on Lake Regional’s website and you can read more about it below:

What are the greatest health needs and issues of our community? You can share your thoughts by taking the Community Health Needs Assessment Survey at http://lakeregional.com/Survey. This survey is being conducted by the Lake Area Community Health Partners committee, a group that includes Lake Regional Health System, area health departments and others.

This survey is intended to determine the health needs of residents of Camden, Laclede, Miller and Morgan counties. Lake Regional will work with public health officials and community leaders to address the needs identified by the survey.

All residents of Camden, Laclede, Miller and Morgan counties are invited to take the survey, available electronically at lakeregional.com/Survey. Paper surveys are available by calling 573-348-8222.

“We appreciate people taking a few minutes to complete the survey,” said Kevin McRoberts, FACHE, CEO of Lake Regional Health System. “Your feedback is very important to us as we work to meet the health care needs of the community.”

Under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, nonprofit hospitals nationwide must conduct a comprehensive Community Health Needs Assessment every three years. Past surveys conducted by Lake Regional Health System are available at lakeregional.com/Reports.

Lake Regional Health System is a nonprofit organization that provides comprehensive health care services to residents and visitors throughout the mid-Missouri region. The hospital is a Level II Stroke Center, Level II STEMI (heart attack) Center and Level III Trauma Center. Lake Regional also provides a wide range of specialties, including cancer care, heart care, orthopedics and women’s health. Plus, Lake Regional operates primary care clinics, Express Care clinics, rehab therapy clinics, programs for home health and hospice, and retail pharmacies.

To learn more, visit http://lakeregional.com.