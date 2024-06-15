Oak Grove Man Faces Burglary And Assault Charges In Morgan County

A 27-year-old man from Oak Grove is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a half-million-dollar bond following a domestic disturbance and stabbing.

Laurie police say the incident happened at an unidentified location just after midnight Wednesday morning and, upon arrival, it was reported that Dana Christian Ritchie had been talking with the victim about getting counseling when Ritchie started to get upset.

The victim went into the house with Ritchie forcing his way in after grabbing a kitchen knife and chasing the victim out a back door.

The victim was stabbed in the knee after falling in a ditch and was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Ritchie is charged with first-degree burglary, domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon-exhibiting.

Ritchie is scheduled for a bond hearing on Tuesday of next week.