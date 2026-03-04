Lake West Chamber Ready For Annual Business Expo

It’s getting to be that time of the year again with several different activities, many of them being annual events, taking place around the lake area.

One coming up at the end of this month is the Lake West Chamber’s business expo.

“This is a free event, free parking, free admission for anybody out there that wants to come and talk to one, one or more of over 80 businesses and nonprofit organizations that are going to be at our business Expo.”

Chamber Director Mike Koenigsman also says the expo is being held at Lake Cristian Academy from 3-7 on Friday, the 27th, and from 9-4 on Saturday, the 28th.

And if you missed it, it’s all free to attend. If you can’t, you can hear all about it as we broadcast wall-to-wall from the expo that Saturday on KRMS.