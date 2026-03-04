MO Attorney General Joins 15 States In Battle Over California Rules For Glyphosate

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office has joined a 15-state coalition filing an amicus brief in the U.S. Supreme Court to support uniform labeling requirements for herbicides used in farming.

The action, according to Attorney General Catherine Hanaway, supports farmer access to glyphosate which is considered one of the most environmentally sound and widely used herbicides on the market.

The action also targets the State of California and others which, again according to Hanaway, “have no right to impose their policy views on Missourians with overreaching and extraterritorial mandates.”

The brief claims without a uniform nationwide standard, costs could increase and disrupt supply chains ultimately threatening access entirely to glyphosate.

The full brief can be found on the Missouri Attorney General’s website.