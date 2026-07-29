Gravois Fire District Now Over 1,000 Calls For The Year

Gravois Fire District personnel have now responded to more than a thousand calls for service following this past week which saw 43 responses.

31 of the calls were medical emergencies while there were four calls for mutual aid, two calls each for traffic accidents and citizen assists, and one call each for a natural cover fire, a person in the water, electricity in the water and setting up a landing zone.

With the 43 calls, district personnel have now responded to 1,007 calls year-to-date.