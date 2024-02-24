Large Natural Cover Fire in Edwards Area Keeps Firefighters Busy for Several Hours

A large natural cover fire in the area of State Road-FF and Lick Creek Road, in Edwards, keeps fire personnel busy for several hours Friday afternoon and into the evening.

Northwest Chief Annette Sharp says the initial call was received shortly before 2:00. First arriving units discovered the fire rapidly spreading through the fields and wooded areas with flames, at times, 20-30 feet high and with five structures in immediate danger.

Mutual aid was called in, including from the department of conservation, and was able to keep the structures safe.

In all, about 550 acres burned and there were no injuries reported. Firefighters from the Deer Creek and Coffman Bend departments also assisted.

Personnel were on the scene for about eight hours.