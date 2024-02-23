Royals Remain Busy With Spring Training – Sign On Catcher Austin Nola

The Royals remain busy, spring training underway today.

Spring training games, I should say back to back days of taking on the Texas Rangers.

The Royals are bringing on catcher Austin Nola, formerly of the Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres, most recently cut by the Milwaukee Brewers. Nola, and one time a prospect and during the shortened 2020 season hit over 300 for the Mariners.

But he was in turn dealt to the Padres, where his numbers tailed off.

Nola is 34 years old, actually the brother of Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola.