Large Number Of Arrests Reported By Benton Sheriff’s Office

The Benton County Sheriff’s office says they’ve had a big busy week making arrests across the region.

In a release, officials say there were 17 arrests since the 9th of this month.

They include Teresa Blood and Tristin Hamm, both of Warsaw, along with Crystal Harris of Edwards, for operating a vehicle without a license.

Jason Morse of Warsaw was also picked up for operating a vehicle without a license & possession of a controlled substance. Morse has a bond set for $25,000.

Jennifer Hollobaugh of Eldon and Ricky Hensly of Warsaw were also arrested, for warrants regarding possession of a controlled substance. Hensley has a bond set for $50,000.

In addition to them, Dale Forrest and Anthony Wright, both of Warsaw, were arrested on failure to appear warrants, while Brian Jones of Warsaw was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm. Jones’ bond was set at $10,000.

Three others from Warsaw were also collected for an investigative hold, two of which were released without charges.