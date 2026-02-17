Royals And Cardinals Prepare For Spring Training With Opposite Expectations

Full squad workouts underway for the Royals and Cardinals down at spring training.

All eyes on exhibition games later this week.

A lot of high expectations for the Royals in 2026.

Hopefully some healthy arms and lively bats.

Whenever you have a star like Bobby Witt Junior, build around that star.

And certainly looks like the Royals have tried to do that, although they won’t do it with the infielder Adam Frazier, who has had a few cups of coffee on the Royals.

He has signed a minor league contract with the LA Angels.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals with very low expectations, they’ll be picked to finish last in the National League Central Division.

But they’re going to start to get some of their young players up and ready to go.

Who knows? JJ Weatherholt, one of the top prospects in the game, could make the Opening Day roster.

Might be the Cardinals Opening Day second baseman with Brendan Donovan having been dealt to the Seattle Mariners.