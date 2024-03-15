Last Minute Preparations Underway For St. Patty’s Parade In Lake Ozark

Last minute preparations are being made for this year’s St. Patrick’s Day parade along Bagnell Dam Boulevard in Lake Ozark.

City Administrator Harrison Fry says one of the preparations include increasing law enforcement for the parade and other associated activities over the weekend.

“We do try to bring in a little bit more of the police department, to assist with traffic control and things like that…because you have so many people in really such a small space. And, you see all the time, you know on the national news….of these events that occur, that we certainly don’t want to happen here.”

Fry also says, as far as getting around the city on Saturday, it’s best to plan ahead a little so you can avoid some major frustrations that you might otherwise encounter.

“They have the parade lineup starting around 8 or 9 o’clock in the morning…but the parade itself will start at 1 o’clock.”