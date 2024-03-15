No Major Damage Reported From Storms Across The Lake Area

Other than some hail to about the size of golf balls and some small limbs or branches being knocked down, the lake area seemingly escapes significant damage from the storms on Thursday.

Other areas to the south of the lake and Interstate-44 weren’t as fortunate.

A report on KY-3 TV indicated that the high winds damaged trees, power lines, homes and businesses across Ozark, Nixa, Springfield and Republic.

Lightning also reportedly started a house fire in Rogersville.

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported from the storms.