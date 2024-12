The late antlerless portion firearms deer season got underway over the weekend.

Hunters can go after anywhere from 1-4 deer depending on which county they are in with the individual counties setting those limits. Across most of the state, in 90 counties, that limit is four.

No deer can be taken during this antlerless portion in certain counties in the far southeastern and northwestern parts of the state.

The season comes to a close one half-hour after sunset on the 15th.