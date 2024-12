A Stoutland area family is homeless after fire destroys their home over the weekend.

Firefighters from Sleeper-Stoutland and others responded to the location on Highway-H during the early-morning hours on Saturday.

The family of Josh and Shelby Lay along with their five young children were able to escape and rescue the family dog.

Fortunately, there were no injuries but the family lost everything. A GoFundMe has been set up.