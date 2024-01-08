Lebanon Woman Receives Sentencing In Case Of 3-Year-Old Child Who Drowned In 2021

A 62-year-old Lebanon woman receives a 10-year suspended sentence and five years of probation after entering an Alford Plea to a second-degree assault-special victim charge in connection to a 3-year-old boy who drowned under her watch in 2021.

The sentence against Angela Coleman was announced, Friday, in Camden County where the case had been heard on a change of venue from Laclede County.

As part of the probation order, Coleman will be allowed to transfer to South Carolina for the period of her supervision, pay for funeral and headstone expenses that were not covered by insurance and shall not have any unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18.

The Honorable Kenneth Michael Hayden presided over the case and sentencing.