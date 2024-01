Several items appear on Tuesday’s agenda for the Eldon Board of Aldermen meeting.

Among those items: the board will consider calling for a bond election, also calling for an election on a proposed fire protection sales tax, revising sections of the municipal code and changing the fee schedule for using the aquatic park.

Weather permitting, the Eldon Board of Aldermen meeting Tuesday evening will begin at 6:00 in the public works building on Y-highway.