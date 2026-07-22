Liberty Man Sentenced To 15 Years For Child Pornography

A 35-year-old man from Liberty is sentenced to 188 months, or more than 15 years, in federal prison without parole for the attempted production of child pornography, and receipt and possession of child porn.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri says Trevor Scott Teegarden was also ordered to serve a 15-year term of supervised release following his incarceration.

Teegarden pleaded guilty in January after he was accused of engaging in explicit communications with a person he believed to be a 14-year-old who was actually an undercover law enforcement officer.

Teegarden had also been accused of requesting a nude image of the alleged minor, expressing an interest in meeting up for sexual conduct and possessing images of child porn when a federal search warrant was executed at his residence.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood.