Lighthouse Road Reconstruction Project, Detours, to Start Monday in Lake Ozark

Residents in Lake Ozark will have to deal with road closures starting Monday when a contractor gets started on the Lighthouse Road reconstruction project.

City Administrator Harrison Fry says the initial closure will be the portion of Lighthouse Road from Highway-W to Mockingbird Road. During the closure, residents and other traffic will be able to use Falcon Drive or Mockingbird Road as detour routes.

The city will provide ongoing updates on the project to keep the public advised of further road closures for the project.