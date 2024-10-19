Camdenton Man Faces Pending Charge After Early-Morning Accident in Camden County

A 28-year-old from Camdenton faces a pending charge of DWI-persistent offender after a one-vehicle accident early this morning (Sat, 10/19/2024) on Highway-54 about a mile west of Route-Y in Camden County.

The highway patrol says Ronald Lowe was ejected from the pick-up he was driving after he failed to negotiate a turn sending the pick-up into the median where it overturned.

Lowe was not wearing a seat belt and was flown to University Hospital. Lowe also faces a pending DWI charge and other driving-related offenses.