Limited Time Left To Voice Opinions On Rock Mining In Lake Ozark

Property owners adjacent to or nearby the Toy Box development in Lake Ozark still have time to make their voices known about what’s being called some planned short-term surface mining on the property.

A notice sent out by Apperson Utility Contracting in Eldon says the surface mining for limestone and to remove excess rock from a three-acre plot of the property will be done according to provisions of the Land Reclamation Act as defined under Missouri statute.

Written comments or to request an informal public meeting about the surface mining can be submitted no later than November 6th to the director of the Department of Natural Resources Land Reclamation Program in Jefferson City.

The surface mining is expected to be conducted sometime between now and December 31st of 2026.