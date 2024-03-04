Linn Creek House Damaged by Fire

The cause of a house fire in the area of Waterfowl Road, off Y-Road, in Linn Creek is under investigation.

The Osage Beach Fire District says, at the time of the call, one crew was providing assistance at another fire in the Mid-County district and had to break free from that to respond. Personnel from the Mid-County and Lake Ozark districts also responded to assist in Linn Creek.

Dry conditions and the wind reportedly helped fuel the rapid spread of the fire putting other structures in danger. Personnel on the scene were able to keep those other structures from being damaged.

More information about the Linn Creek fire is expected to be released later today.