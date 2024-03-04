Ivy Bend House Damaged by Fire

A weekend fire sends firefighters to the 33-thousand block of Ivy Bend Road in Morgan County.

Ivy Bend and Rescue says the call was received 5:00 Saturday afternoon to a residential structure fire which had spread and also ignited a wildland fire.

Personnel from Ivy Bend and Rescue along with mutual aid from Stover Rural, Versailles Rural, and Lakeview Heights were able to keep the blaze from doping more than minor damage.

Mid-MO Ambulance personnel and community members were also credited for helping at the scene.