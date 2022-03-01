News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News

Linn Creek Man Injured In ATV Accident

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Feb 28, 2022 , , , ,

A Linn Creek man is seriously injured when an all-terrain vehicle he was operating overturned.

The highway patrol says it happened Saturday night along Pine Lake Drive when 25-year-old Sean Lindsey was making left turns and travelling too fast casing the ATV to overturning.

Lindsey was not wearing a safety device and was ejected from the ATV…he was seriously hurt and taken to Lake Regional.

Lindsey is also being accused of DWI, careless and imprudent driving involving a crash and for not wearing a seat belt.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Community Events Health Local News

Lake Regional’s 13th Annual Fun Run-Walk Set For May 7th

Feb 28, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Local News Politics

Camden Commission To Meet Tuesday – Sheriff’s Items On Agenda

Feb 28, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News

Lake Resident Injured In Camden County Crash

Feb 28, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

Community Events Health Local News

Lake Regional’s 13th Annual Fun Run-Walk Set For May 7th

Feb 28, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Local News Politics

Camden Commission To Meet Tuesday – Sheriff’s Items On Agenda

Feb 28, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News

Lake Resident Injured In Camden County Crash

Feb 28, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News State News Top Stories

Jailer With Benton County Arrested For Sex Crimes Involving A Minor

Feb 28, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com