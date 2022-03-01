A Linn Creek man is seriously injured when an all-terrain vehicle he was operating overturned.

The highway patrol says it happened Saturday night along Pine Lake Drive when 25-year-old Sean Lindsey was making left turns and travelling too fast casing the ATV to overturning.

Lindsey was not wearing a safety device and was ejected from the ATV…he was seriously hurt and taken to Lake Regional.

Lindsey is also being accused of DWI, careless and imprudent driving involving a crash and for not wearing a seat belt.