Lake Fundraiser For Ft. Myers Raises $55,000 On Saturday

The Lake of the Ozarks Relief fundraiser to help those in need in the Fort Myers Beach area after Hurricane Ian is being called a big success.

The fundraiser was held Saturday at the Encore Lakeside Grill and Sky Bar with nearly $55,000 raised from among the more than 400 who turned out for the event.

Fundraising efforts will continue through the time of the Fort Myers Beach-Lake of the Ozarks Party on January 10th.

And prior to the get-together a contingent from the lake will head down to directly help locals and work on different projects in Fort Myers.

Donations can be made toward the effort on the LOTO Relief Fund Facebook page.