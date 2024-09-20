LOMDA Fall In-Water Boat Show Set For This Weekend At Dog Days

The lake may not be packed with boats of all sizes this weekend but boating will be the main topic of discussion at this weekend’s Fall In-Water Boat Show and Sale.

Captain Bob May, from the No-Wake Zone Show you can hear every Saturday morning on KRMS Radio, says the annual event is taking place at Dog Days in Osage Beach.

“I know most of the boat dealers have a few of the 2024 models left….most are already seeing some of the 2025 models coming in…so it’s going to be an exciting show this weekend, and I know a lot of the dealers are excited to be getting out there.”

The Fall In-Water Boat Show continues Saturday and wraps up Sunday afternoon.

And looking ahead, the next big show…the Annapolis Powerboat Show…is set for October 3rd through 6th followed by the Sailboat Show the 10th through 14th.