As expected, voter turnout for the General Municipal Elections on Tuesday was low in the lake area.

In Camden County, of 33,441 registered voters, there were 2,156 ballots cast for a turnout of 6.45 percent.

In Miller County, of 19,010 registered voters, there were 1,454 ballots cast or 7.65 percent.

And in Benton County, of 15,890 registered voters, there were 1,349 ballots cast or 8.49 percent.

Turnout numbers in Morgan County were not available.