New MO Rule Designed to Protect Children from Big Tech and Porn

Fri. Apr 11th, 2025
New Rule Requires First–in–Nation Dual-Layer Age Verification For Adult Websites
“This is about making Missouri the safest state in the nation for kids,” said Attorney General Andrew Bailey. “Missouri is leading the way by going beyond surface-level protections, implementing a two-layer verification process that ensures minors are kept out—and adult privacy is respected.”
Missouri’s rule stands apart in three significant ways:
Studies show that the average age a child first views pornography is shockingly early, between 11 and 12, with over 90% of boys and more than 60% of girls exposed by their teenage years. The content they see—often violent, degrading, and extreme—poses serious risks to mental health, emotional development, and future relationships while contributing to greater problems such as sexual exploitation and human trafficking.
Missouri State Representative Sherri Gallick, a leading advocate for age verification, stated, “Raising a child is the most important thing anyone will ever do. As adults and mentors, we have a moral obligation to protect children from harm, particularly from bad actors and dangerous situations. In today’s world, one of the greatest threats our children face is online pornography. With access to phones, tablets, and laptops 24/7—just like many children have—we must do everything we can to protect the most vulnerable.”
“This action forces companies to take responsibility,” Attorney General Andrew Bailey continued, “and aligns them with other age-restricted industries. We are taking action to make sure Missouri families are not left at the mercy of big tech and international porn conglomerates. If they want to distribute pornography in Missouri, they must prove their users are adults. If they don’t, they won’t be allowed to operate here.”
The Attorney General’s Office has also established a public complaint process and enforcement mechanisms to ensure compliance.