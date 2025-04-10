New MO Rule Designed to Protect Children from Big Tech and Porn

Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced today the promulgation of a first-in-the-nation rule requiring commercial pornographic websites to verify the age of users not just on the website but also on the device level—creating the most robust age-verification standard in the country, all while protecting the privacy of adults. In addition, the rule will safeguard children on search engines so that they are not exposed to adult content through otherwise innocent searches. The rule is being promulgated under the Attorney General’s authority granted in Missouri’s Consumer Protection statute and will be published in the Missouri Register on May 1.

“This is about making Missouri the safest state in the nation for kids,” said Attorney General Andrew Bailey. “Missouri is leading the way by going beyond surface-level protections, implementing a two-layer verification process that ensures minors are kept out—and adult privacy is respected.”

Missouri’s rule stands apart in three significant ways:

Dual-Level Age Verification: It requires verification both on the website and the device used to access the content—closing loopholes that allow minors to bypass protections. Immediate Deletion of Age Data: All identifying data is deleted immediately after age is verified, protecting user privacy and preventing data misuse. Enforceable Rule Under Missouri State Law: This rule serves as a direct enforcement mechanism for existing state statute prohibiting the distribution of pornography to minors, ensuring it’s not just on the books—but also enforced.

Studies show that the average age a child first views pornography is shockingly early, between 11 and 12, with over 90% of boys and more than 60% of girls exposed by their teenage years. The content they see—often violent, degrading, and extreme—poses serious risks to mental health, emotional development, and future relationships while contributing to greater problems such as sexual exploitation and human trafficking.

Missouri State Representative Sherri Gallick, a leading advocate for age verification, stated, “Raising a child is the most important thing anyone will ever do. As adults and mentors, we have a moral obligation to protect children from harm, particularly from bad actors and dangerous situations. In today’s world, one of the greatest threats our children face is online pornography. With access to phones, tablets, and laptops 24/7—just like many children have—we must do everything we can to protect the most vulnerable.”

“This action forces companies to take responsibility,” Attorney General Andrew Bailey continued, “and aligns them with other age-restricted industries. We are taking action to make sure Missouri families are not left at the mercy of big tech and international porn conglomerates. If they want to distribute pornography in Missouri, they must prove their users are adults. If they don’t, they won’t be allowed to operate here.”

The Attorney General’s Office has also established a public complaint process and enforcement mechanisms to ensure compliance.