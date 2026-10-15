Manygoats Avoids Jury Trial with Guilty Pleas

A 28-year-old man from Phoenix avoids a jury trial by entering a plea deal for his role in a 2024 DWI death in Miller County.

Khalil Manygoats had been accused of operating a motorcycle on route-242 in Lake Ozark which hit a barrier and tossed his passenger, Larose Spencer also from Phoenix, into the roadway where she was then also run over by Anthony Floyd.

Manygoats was initially charged with DWI-Death of Another, Possession of a Controlled Substance and traffic-related offenses.

With the plea this week, Manygoats was sentenced in lieu of five years in prison to serve and successfully complete a 120-day program within the department of corrections.

Floyd’s charges include leaving the scene of a fatal accident and tampering with evidence. His case continues.