Linn Creek Voluntary Annexation Withdrawn (At Least For Now) by Developer

That petition for voluntary annexation of a roughly 2,000 acre piece of property into the Linn Creek city limits has been withdrawn…at least for right now.

Developer Blake Hodits tells KRMS News that he withdrew the petition following a recent Linn Creek meeting of the board of aldermen and continuing concerns over possible development for the property.

By withdrawing his petition which only dealt with annexation and not any particular details of the property’s use, Hodits says the city will be able to sift through objections, confusion and the city’s data center ordinance before deciding on the annexation.

Plans are to reapply at a later date for the annexation.