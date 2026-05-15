Mayor Richard Ross Responds To Allegations Against Alderman Osteen

Reaction continues about the drug arrest this week of Osage Beach Alderman Bob Osteen.

In the story first reported by KRMS News, the 60-year-old Osteen was busted in a sting operation when he purchased two “8-balls” of cocaine, or about 7 grams, for $500.00 from an undercover officer with a subsequent search of his residence uncovering other drugs and multiple firearms.

Mayor Richard Ross speaking on KRMS also says, in the meantime, while the city continues to monitor the allegations and the case, it does remain business as usual.

“The police were out there, water was running from the faucets and the toilets were flushing, and then stop lights were working. And that’s what matters, and that’s what’s going to continue to matter. And this other stuff will be a distraction. We will deal with it as we need to, but we’ll let the judicial process play out. But in the meantime, we’re at work taking care of the people’s business.”

Ross also says, at the current time, there are no special meetings planned to talk about the developments.