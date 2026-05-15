Solar Panel Project Approved For Ameren’s Callaway Property

The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved an agreement filed by Union Electric Company…aka Ameren Missouri…along with the PSC Staff and Renew Missouri Advocates granting Ameren a Certificate of Convenience and Necessity.

The certificate allows Ameren to construct, own and operate the Reform Project consisting of a 250 megawatt solar generation facility in Callaway County.

The project will be constructed on property already owned by Ameren.

Other parties in the case, including the Office of the Public Counsel and the Sierra Club did not object to the agreement.

In the approval, the Commission notes that Missouri continues to face a need for additional electric generation to replace aging resources and meet increasing demand associated with economic development opportunities.