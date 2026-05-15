Spring Commencement Scheduled Tonight For State Fair College Graduates

State Fair Community College will be holding its spring commencement tonight.

Over 520 graduates will be receiving 676 degrees and/or certificates which includes 250 Associates of the Arts, five Associates of Fine Arts, 26 Associate or Arts in Teaching, 194 Associates of Applied Science and about 200 professional and skills certificates.

The commencement will begin at 6:00-PM tonight in the Mathewson Exhibition Center with a second ceremony on Saturday for those in the Adult and Literacy programs starting at 10:00-AM in Stauffacher Theater.