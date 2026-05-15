Cardinals Pull Off Win Over The Athletics – Getting Ready For I-70 Series This Weekend

One of their better wins of the season yesterday afternoon for the Cardinals.

They beat the Athletics Sacramento 5 to 4.

The final. It wasn’t quite that easy.

Birds LED early, three to one in the 6th inning in fact, taking that three to one lead to the bullpen, but they would ultimately give up three runs in the seventh inning.

It looked like the A’s on the fast track to take the series.

Cardinals backs against the wall in the 9th but Yvonne Herrera the game tying hit.

Jordan Walker who had homered earlier in the ball game comes up with the go ahead RBI double down the right field line puts the Cardinals up for good.

They win it and come from behind fashion.

5 to 4 is the final Cardinals improve the record now seven games above the 500 mark.

Of course, Cardinals and Royals I-70 series renewed tonight in Saint Louis.