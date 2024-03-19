UPDATE (2:06 P.M.): Miller County Authorities Investigating Death on the North Shore

Miller County authorities have released some details following a death investigation on Village Marina Road in Lake Ozark and a subsequent manhunt for the person of interest.

Sheriff Louie Gregoire says deputies were called to the location late Monday morning and discovered a body and narcotics inside the home. With the assistance of other law enforcement agencies, a saturation was initiated in the area but was unsuccessful in locating the person of interest, 33-year-old Kendrick Terrell Cook, who lived at the residence with the unidentified victim but fled the scene before officers arrived.

As of Tuesday afternoon (2:15 P.M.), Cook is formally charged with possession of a controlled substance with no bond allowed.

A probable cause statement filed in Tuscumbia alleges that the victim and Cook had obtained cocaine and were going to party one last time together before they separated.

The Boone County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to help determine an official cause of death.

In meantime, if you know the whereabouts of Cook, you are being asked to contact the Miller County Sheriff’s Office (573-369-2341) or local law enforcement.

