The Honorable Matthew P. Hamner will soon be vacating his spot in the 26th Judicial Circuit after being appointed to serve the Missouri Court of Appeals Southern District in southwest Missouri.

Judge Hamner was appointed by Governor Mike Parson on Friday. Hamner will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Ginger K. Gooch to the Missouri Supreme Court.

As of Monday afternoon, a final in the 26th Judicial Court Office was not known or made public.